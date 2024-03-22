GoPro Hero 11 deal saves 25% in the Amazon Spring Sale

Amazon really is going all in on its Spring Sale with discounts on laptops, sound bars, wearable tech and home appliances. Burgeoning YouTubers and extreme sports fanatics will also be happy to hear that some of the best savings on GoPro products can be found at Best Buy.

For those on a big budget, the GoPro Hero 11 Black Creator Edition has been reduced from £600 to £450. That’s a great saving of 25% and has come at the perfect time, with the promise of summer and warmer weather in front of us.

We this outstanding action camera five stars in our gave the GoPro Hero 11 review. We were impressed with the camera’s 8:7 aspect ratio sensor which captures footage that can be cropped into a tall, squat or square frame. This makes the Hero 11 a perfect device for creators. The Creator Edition comes bundled with the Volta tripod grip for extra battery life, as well as a GoPro Light Mod and Media Mod.

If you don’t need any of those creator-friendly extras, then the standard GoPro Hero 11 Black Action Camera for just £299 is for you. It has been slashed from £399, a saving of 25-percent.

The cheaper GoPro Hero 11 Black comes with all the great features found in the Creator Edition – dual-band Wi-Fi support, an improved battery on past editions, HyperSmooth stabilisation – just without the TikTok-friendly extras.

GoPro Hero 11 Black | was £399 | now £299 | save 25% at Amazon The GoPro Hero 11 Black features 5.3K video and 27MP photos, plus award-winning HyperSmooth 5.0 stabilization and dual LCD screens for framing your shots. The image sensor captures more of the scene with the flexibility to turn your footage into wide cinematic shots or extra-tall vertical shots for social posts. Buy Now

GoPro Hero 11 Black Creator Edition | was £600 | now £450 | save 25% at Amazon The GoPro Hero 11 Black features 5.3K video and 27MP photos, plus award-winning HyperSmooth 5.0 stabilization and dual LCD screens for framing your shots. This Creator Edition comes with Volta (Battery Grip / Tripod / Remote), Media Mod and Light Mod. Buy Now

