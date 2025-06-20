Meta and Oakley’s next-gen smart glasses are a GoPro for your face

As someone who has a set of the Meta Ray-Ban smart glasses, I’m pretty happy with them. But my biggest complaint has got to be around the camera, which can only shoot in 1080p. Meta and Oakley have just unveiled their latest bit of smart eyewear, and it solves that problem. In fact, these smart glasses are more like a GoPro for your face.

The Oakley Meta HSTN are a new line of Performance AI glasses that attempt to fuse Oakley’s sporty design with Meta’s growing obsession with putting AI into absolutely everything. And the result actually looks quite compelling – I think they’re a big upgrade over the Ray-Ban models in a few key ways.

So what’s the deal? Like other smart glasses, when you’re busy doing something, instead of fumbling for a phone or strapping a camera to your chest, you simply say, “Hey Meta, take a video.” But this time around your exploits are captured in crisp 3K. Not quite 4K, but definitely a big step up from the 1080p resolution of the Meta Ray-Ban glasses.

While the Meta Ray-Bans are more for everyday wear, Oakley’s version is design for those who are active. Or at least those of us who like to look the part while having a pint post-‘workout.’ And unlike the Ray-Bans, Oakley Meta HSTN actually looks like it could survive being put through some rough and tumble.

Battery life promises to be decent too. You’ll get up to 8 hours per charge, and the case adds an excellent 48 hours on the go. Meta reckons it even gives you 50% of juice in 20 minutes, which is faster than most people can lace up their trainers. The open-ear speakers mean your music stays pumped without cutting you off from traffic.

There’s also Meta AI integration, of course – because it wouldn’t be a Meta product if you couldn’t talk to it. I actually think Meta’s AI is one of the best parts about the current Ray-Ban models. With the Oakley specs, you could ask about the wind on the golf course, check surf conditions, or just have a chat.

The Limited Edition Oakley Meta HSTN are available to pre-order from 11 July at $499. The rest of the line-up starts at $399 and will be available later this summer across the US, UK, and a host of other countries.