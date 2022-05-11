Google wants in on your wrists: Pixel Watch teased ahead of launch

Over the past few months, rumours of Google’s own smartwatch have been rife. We’ve seen renders, we’ve seen photos of a device left in a bar, but no official word. All that changed today at Google’s developer conference, Google I/O.

At the Google I/O keynote, the company officially unveiled the Pixel Watch alongside other announcements. The debut confirms most of the leaks we’ve seen about the device. The smartwatch takes on a circular form factor just like the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4, and Moto 360 from days gone by. It’s a more appealing option for many users that don’t quite fancy the square design of the Apple Watch.

The watch has a rounded watchface, extending to the metal edges of the device. While Google is aiming for edge-to-edge here, the bezel prevents this. There’s a crown, with a button above it, two mic holes, and a speaker. We can see Google will be using its own system for swappable bands, just like Apple Watch.

Everything Google teased in our first-look at Pixel Watch

Alongside the Pixel Watch, are some welcome updates to Wear OS. Wear OS is the operating system for Android smartwatches, but it’s been fairly lacking for some time. With today’s announcement, we’re set for some big changes. Google Maps, the new Wallet, and Home have been updated for Wear OS.

Google has also partnered with Fitbit for fitness features on the watch. While we didn’t see too much revealed about the integration, you can expect sleep tracking and Fitbit’s Activity Score.

While Google revealed the Pixel Watch at Google I/O, you won’t be able to get your hands on it just yet. Google’s smartwatch is set to launch in the autumn, alongside the Pixel 7 series, which we also got a first-look at.