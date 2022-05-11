Google I/O 2022 live blog: Expect Android 13, Pixel Watch, Pixel 6a, and surprises

Every year, Google hosts Google I/O, the company’s conference for developers. Here, we usually get a first look at the next version of Android, and Google has been known to debut a product or two. Since invites went out back in March, Android fans have been getting excited to see what Google has in store.

This year, we’re expecting Google to announce the Pixel Watch, showcase the new Android 13, and maybe even launch the Pixel 6a. Of course, Google likely still has one or two tricks up its sleeve, so be prepared for a few surprises.

As per tech event law, Google is offering a live stream for fans to watch the I/O keynote as it unfolds (you can find this below). But, if you can’t tune in to the live stream, you can follow along with our live blog here. We’ll keep you up to date with everything going on at the event!

The keynote is scheduled to start at 6pm GMT today (May 11), or 1pm EST/10am PST if you’re in the US. Check back just before the event starts for our coverage.

Google I/O 2022 live coverage:

