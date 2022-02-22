Widely thought to be called the Pixel 7, Google’s next flagship smartphone is expected to arrive in 2022. It will likely be accompanied by a big sibling, the Pixel 7 Pro – we’re hoping for some top Pixel 7 specs.

While the Pixel 7 release date is still a ways off, news and rumours are now starting to break cover regarding the mystery device. They’re intriguing to say the least.

Here’s everything we know so far about the Pixel 7 specs and other details, plus a few things we’d like to see from the next Google flagship based on last year’s phones.

Related: The best new 2022 phones to expect

There haven’t been any Pixel 7 release date leaks so far. But we can guess when it will be. We can look at Google’s previous product launch roadmaps.

The company typically reveals its latest top-of-the-line Pixel hardware in the autumn each year. The Pixel 7 release date is a good bet for late-Q3 or early-Q4 of 2022.

More specifically, we’re thinking an October Pixel 7 launch is possibly on the cards. Just take a look at Google’s previous Pixel flagship reveal dates and you’ll see why:

Pixel/Pixel XL release date: October 4, 2016

Google Pixel 2/2 XL release date: October 4, 2017

Pixel 3/3 XL release date: October 9, 2018

Google Pixel 4 release date: October 15, 2019

Pixel 5 release date: September 30, 2020

Google Pixel 6/6 Pro release date: October 19, 2021

The Pixel 7’s price is similarly shrouded in mystery, but again the past can prove instructive. The Pixel 6’s SIM-free RRP is from £599/$599, while the Pixel 6 Pro starts at £849/$775 to buy outright. The smartphone market hasn’t changed that dramatically in the last 12 months, so the cost could well be similar this year.

Latest news and rumours: first Pixel 7 specs leak

We’re along way off knowing the Pixel 7 specs. Some early clues point to it being the most powerful Google flagship yet – which is exactly what you’d expect.

The Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro will come equipped with a new in-house Google chip. That will be the Tensor 2 or ‘GS201’ to use its development moniker.

The next-gen SoC has popped up not once but twice in early leaks. The first sighting was made by tech journo Mishaal Rahman in some Android code.

The next-gen Google Tensor chip, GS201, is in the works (because of course, what'd you expect?): https://t.co/oZtKc9E30R — Mishaal Rahman (@MishaalRahman) October 28, 2021

Fast forward to 2022 and the same second-gen Tensor has popped up again in a 9to5Google report. One of its sources is Cstark27. They alerted the blog to the presence of the GS201 aka Tensor 2 chip in the Android 13 Developer Preview. That software is currently doing the rounds.

According to the nascent software, the GS201 will feature a hitherto unknown Samsung Exynos modem called the ‘g5300b’. As the Samsung modem found on the Pixel 6 is the ‘g5123b’ or Exynos 5123, the Pixel 7 specs will likely be Tensor 2 and Exynos 5300.

Furthermore, the device codenames ‘Cheetah’ and ‘Panther’ were also spied in relation to the GS201 chip. So they might be the working titles for the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro.

It’s not quite as exciting as hearing about what shiny new camera or display tech the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro might feature. These kinds of more detailed and expansive leaks tend to come much closer to the release date. But it’s the closest we’ve had that the Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro are indeed in the works.

Will there be a Pixel 7 Pro?

As we’ve said above, the existence of two Pixel codenames, ‘Cheetah’ and ‘Panther’ to the second-gen Tensor chip linked to the Pixel 7 suggests that the next flagship will indeed be accompanied by a high-end stablemate, potentially dubbed the Pixel 7 Pro.

The Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro’s camera design wasn’t to everyone’s taste

Pixel 7 preview: what we want to see

Google produced two stunning new phones last year, as our Google Pixel 6 review and Google Pixel 6 Pro review show. Both are 5-star devices, but obviously, with around £250 separating them in price, the Pixel 6 makes more compromises.

We’d therefore love to see the Pixel 7 get some of the best Pixel 6 Pro features that the plain ol’ Pixel 6 missed out on. Namely the variable 120Hz refresh rate featured on the more premium device’s display.

There’s also room for the Pixel 7’s camera to get better without stepping on the Pixel 7 Pro’s toes, the addition of telephoto being the obvious place to start.

We didn’t join the baying mob in clamouring for the camera’s protruding new horizontal design to be binned and won’t now. We know a great many who would be happy if the ‘visor’ was one-and-done.