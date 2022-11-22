Get the Motorola Edge 30 Ultra for just £650 for Black Friday

The Motorola Edge 30 Ultra is one of our favourite phones of 2022 – and now you can pick one up at a healthy discount. The flagship phone arrived earlier this year with a 200MP camera, the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon CPU and a super-high refresh rate OLED display. At £750 it already undercut big-name rivals from Samsung and Apple, but for Black Friday that price has dropped further to a bargain-tastic £650.

Having reviewed it at full price, we names the Edge 30 Ultra our Highly Commended mid-range phone of the year, praising its incredibly quick 125W wired charging abilities, streamlined design and capable secondary snappers. The only grumble was a lack of waterproofing. Now that you can pick one up for £100 less if you shop at Currys, it looks like phenomenal value.

Motorola Edge 30 Ultra: £650 – save £100 (Currys)

Motorola Edge 30 Neo: £320 – save £30 (Currys)

Motorola Moto E20: £80 – save £10 (Currys)

The deals don’t stop there, either. Motorola has also slashed the price of the Edge 30 Neo, the Edge 30 Ultra’s more wallet-friendly baby brother, down to £320 from its original £350 RRP. With designer colours picked by Pantone, a multi-lens camera with LED ring light that doubles as a notification reminder, and an OLED display, it’s a very affordable all-rounder.

If you’re on a tighter budget, there’s also the Motorola Moto E20, which can be had for £80 – a £10 drop from the original £90 asking price. You’re getting a sizeable 6.5in display for your cash, along with dual cameras and a 4000mAh battery that should get you though the day without needing to top up.

Motorola has long been a go-to phone brand for anyone that wants a pared-back version of Android, rather than one that’s overloaded with built-in apps and custom skins. It isn’t far off the stock feel of Google’s Pixel range, while still including a few useful extras like gestures to activate the torch without digging through menu screens.