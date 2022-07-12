Bowers and Wilkins’ awesome PX7 headphones have up to 30% off
Although Bowers and Wilkins has now announced a second version of its superb PX7 noise-cancelling headphones, there’s a cracking deal on the previous version of them for Amazon Prime Day, with money off in the US and UK
- Buy the B&W PX7 for $279 at Amazon US – save 30%
- Get the B&W PX7 for £285 at Amazon UK – save 19%
They’re available in carbon in the UK but if you’re in the US you have a choice of carbon, silver or space grey.
This older model is from 2019 but is still a formidable set of cans with large 43mm drivers – like the new PX7 S2 pair they use Qualcomm’s aptX Adaptive Bluetooth codec, capable of 24-bit/48kHz audio. They’ve got a 30-hour battery life and can cancel noise superbly – as you’d expect there’s a passthrough mode, so you can let outside noise in when you want to. These headphones also support connectivity to two devices simultaneously – ideal if you’re listening to music on your phone but you want them connected to your laptop for Teams or Zoom calls.
In our PX7 review, we said the PX7s “improve on B&W’s maiden noise-cancelling effort in every way. The redesign places greater emphasis on comfort and the headphones are all the better for it, while noise cancellation is as effective as you’ll find. Throw in the inclusion of aptX Adaptive and you’ve got quite a package. Other brands might offer a few more features, but if you’re looking to buy some new headphones, the PX7s are a superb choice.”
