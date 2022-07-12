Save £85 on Arlo’s Essential Wireless Video Doorbell at Amazon UK

Tired of dashing to the door to see who’s pushed your button? Arlo’s Essential Wireless Video Doorbell streams a live feed from its doorstep camera straight to your smartphone – and lets you talk to callers without shifting from your seat.

And if you’re keen to upgrade your ding-dong, Amazon’s got a Prime Day deal fit for your portal. On 12 and 13 July, you can pick up Arlo’s Essential Wireless Video Doorbell – complete with a bundled Chime 2 – for a substantially discounted £125, instead of the usual £210. Equivalent to 40% off, that deal is quite a steal. But unlike the porch pirates it’ll help to prevent, you’re actually allowed to take this one.

One of the best wireless video doorbells you can buy in 2022, Arlo’s Essential Wireless Video Doorbell covers an impressive 180° viewing angle within its square frame. It connects directly to your Wi-Fi for simpler setup, plus it works with Alexa, Google Assistant and IFTTT.

You’ll want an Arlo Secure plan to make the most of its features, including 30 days of event-based video storage in the cloud, as well as activity zones and package detection. But with 40% off the standard price, that additional outlay looks like much less of a dealbreaker.

Arlo’s Secure plans start at £2.79 per month. Put the £85 saving towards a subscription and you’ll be covered for two-and-a-half years. Plus the discounted package also includes Arlo’s wireless Chime 2, so you don’t need to worry about finding an indoor ringer. Just a spare socket and the Wi-Fi password.

Want more comprehensive home surveillance? Arlo’s Ultra 2 is also discounted until 13 July. Wire-free and capable of capturing 4K footage, the Ultra 2 can keep a sharp eye on the perimeter of your pad. Pick up a two pack during Prime Day and you’ll save £280. Need a third eye? Go for a set of three and you’ll save an even bigger £320 at Amazon UK.