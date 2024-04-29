A new Apple Pencil is expected next week with this new feature

In case you hadn’t heard, there’s an Apple launch event next week. It’s called “Let Loose”, and we’re expecting to see the latest top iPads unveiled. But it’s not just the tablets you should be on the look out for – we’re also expecting a new Apple Pencil. The tech giant even went as far as to put the stylus in the event invite. And apparently, it’s set to launch with this major new haptics feature.

Analyst Mark Gurman reckons the new Apple Pencil will come with haptic feedback. The idea is to transform your iPad doodling into something that feels a bit more like scribbling on real paper instead of slippery glass. Imagine your Apple Pencil buzzing and burring, mimicking different artistic tools, from the scratch of a charcoal stick to the sweep of a paintbrush. It’s not just about feeling good, but more about bringing a more intuitive and natural feel to digital artistry. We’re not surprises by this, as Apple has been targeting its top-tier iPads towards creatives for a while now.

But that’s not the only new feature you can expect from the new Apple Pencil. The rumour mill has it that Apple is embracing the squeeze – no, not your wallet this time. The new Pencil could come equipped with “squeeze gestures”, just like the stems on AirPods Pro. Need to plop down a sticker, pop in a text box, or throw down a signature? Just give your Pencil a gentle squish. And for those who love to tinker, interchangeable tips are on the cards. Oh, and there’s meant to be compatibility with the Apple Vision Pro headset for spatial sketching.

Of course, with Apple, it’s always wise to keep that pinch of salt handy. Gurman’s usually on the money, but until Tim Cook struts onto the stage with the goodies, consider your expectations cautiously managed. Everything is set to be unveiled on May 7, alongside what could be fresh new iPad Pro and iPad Air models.

