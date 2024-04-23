Here’s when Apple is holding its next launch event

Apple has officially announced when it is holding its next launch event. This particular event has been long rumoured, but the timings have always had a question mark. We’re expecting to see new iPad releases and a refreshed Apple Pencil. Better yet, you don’t have long to wait, as the event will take place at the start of May.

The special event, dubbed “Let Loose” will be taking place on 7 May. The event will be streamed online for everyone to watch, but there won’t be an in-person element this time around. You can stream the event straight from the Apple TV app on any device, and there’ll be a YouTube stream as well. Things will kick off at 3pm BST/10am ET/7am PT.

What can you expect from this event? Expect iPads galore. The rumour mill has been saying new iPad models are due imminently, and it looks like they’re coming now. With no new iPad releases in 2023, the new devices are long overdue.

The biggest announcement will likely be two new iPad Pro models. They’ll come with the recent M3 chip, OLED displays with ProMotion, thinner bezels, a matte screen option, and a landscape-oriented front camera (like the 10th-gen iPad). It’s set to be the biggest update to the Pro slate in a while. We also expect to see two new iPad Air models. They’re set to get with M2 chip and a landscape-oriented front camera. Some reports suggest it’s getting bigger – with a new 12.9-inch model.

We also expect some new iPad accessories. The biggest of which will be a new Apple Pencil. Rumours suggest it may have a new “squeeze” gesture for certain actions, and support visionOS eventually to control the Apple Vision Pro headset. It’s pretty certain this new Pencil will be a big deal, since it’s shown in the invite graphic. We also expect a new Magic Keyboard for the iPad Pro with an aluminium enclosure and larger trackpad. We’ll bring you all the latest on the day of the event.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around seven years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home