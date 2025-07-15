If these Google Pixel 10 leaked prices are correct, I’ll be impressed when it launches

Looking forward to Google’s flagship upcoming phone for 2025? There’s a lot to look forward to, with rumours suggesting a big update to the chipset, some huge camera upgrades, and potentially all-new sensors. But the best part? It looks like you might be able to get the Pixel 10 series for the same price as the Pixel 9 line-up – and I’ll be mightily impressed if this turns out to be the case.

Read more: Best phones to buy in 2025 reviewed and ranked

Now, this isn’t anything we haven’t seen before. But in a year where Apple’s likely sharpening its price hike sword, Google’s restraint is… well, impressive. This latest report comes from WinFuture’s Roland Quandt, and details alleged prices for all Pixel 10 models.

According to Quandt, the Pixel 10 will retail for €899 (likely $799/£799), starting at 128GB. The Pixel 10 Pro will begin at €1099 (likely $999/£999) for the same storage, while the Pro XL jumps to €1299 (likely $1199/£1199), but now starts at 256GB. And if you’re in the market for the Pixel 10 Pro Fold, expect to fork over €1899 (likely $1799/£1749) – again, for 256 GB. Quandt only shared the Euro prices, but I’ve added in other currencies since it’s the exact same pricing playbook as last year’s Pixel 9 line-up.

Google’s also expected to introduce a range of new colours. The base Pixel 10 will get its usual playful line-up with Obsidian, Frost, Indigo and Lemongrass. Meanwhile, the Pro models are expected to lean more minimalist with Obsidian, Porcelain, Moonstone, and Jade. The 1TB models will allegedly stick to Obsidian… for some reason.

While I appreciate the lack of a price bump, there’s still the reality that €1899 for a foldable is eye-watering. That’s especially the case when there are options with better specs for a similar price. Still, the base Pixel 10 model at $799/£799/€899, if it delivers on the upgrades it’s rumoured to include, could be a contender for the best smartphone of the year.

If you’re eyeing the Pixel 10 series, it is expected to debut on 20 August. The phones will likely hit shelves (and doormats) a week later. If these prices are correct, I’ll be impressed with the big G.