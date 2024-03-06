Colorware’s custom Apple Pencil will finally convince me to buy the 2nd gen

I don’t use my iPad all that much. Surprising, I know, since I’m all about the latest Apple gear. So, I’ve decided to stick it out with the first-generation Apple Pencil, because I use that even less. I know the 2nd-gen option is much better – I get jealous every time I borrow my fiancée’s. But I’ve never splurged to get the device, since I don’t really need it. Until now. Colorware has released a custom painted version of the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil that looks like a HB 2 pencil. And I think I have to buy it.

Colorware’s been jazzing up tech since the days of the iPhone 3G, and decided to give the 2nd-gen Apple Pencil a makeover that would make even your primary school self sit up and take notice. It’s a throwback to the humble HB 2 pencil, minus the bite marks on the eraser we all fondly remember. There’s no other way to say this – it looks awesome. It puts a childish look of glee on my face, and it is something I must have.

Underneath its playful exterior, you’ll find a regular 2nd-gen Apple Pencil. Designed for the latest iPad models (namely the iPad Pro, iPad Air, and iPad mini), this slick stylus offers industry-leading low latency, so your sketches and notes flow as smoothly as a hot knife through butter. You’ll find a flat edge so it can magnetically stick to your iPad for charging and storage. It’s pressure sensitive and lets you double tap the side to change features.

Looking this good comes with a price tag. Colorware’s Apple Number 2 Pencil will set you back $215, and you can order straight from the brand. That’s a whopping $136 more than what you’d shell out for the standard 2nd-gen Apple Pencil, currently at a modest $79/£109. But I don’t care. I think it’s worth it, and I’m ordering one of these now.

Connor Jewiss About Connor is a writer for Stuff, working across the magazine and the Stuff.tv website. He has been writing for around six years now, with writing across the web and in print too. Connor has experience on most major platforms, though does hold a place in his heart for macOS, iOS/iPadOS, electric vehicles, and smartphone tech. Just like everyone else around here, he’s a fan of gadgets of all sorts! Aside from writing, Connor is involved in the startup scene. This exciting involvement puts him at the front of new and exciting tech, always on the lookout for innovating products. Areas of expertise Mobile, macOS, EVs, smart home