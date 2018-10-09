The 5-minute guide to Google's Pixel 3 event

To the relief of surely many, the Pixel 3 doesn't see quite as dramatic of a front-facing change. It looks a lot more refined than before and certainly sleeker, but it doesn't go as far as implementing a screen notch. Instead, you get more bezel. That's the trade-off.

Elsewhere, much is the same as the XL model, including the glass backing and wireless charging, compatibility with the new Pixel Stand wireless charger (which changes how Google Assistant looks and acts), and plenty of power within. Same on the camera front, as well.

And as mentioned, both Pixel 3 phones have some compelling software perks in the mix, including the ability to automatically field calls on your behalf. Fear a telemarketer is ringing? Just tap a button and the Assistant will take the call, putting the chat transcription on your screen instead and letting you jump in, end the call, or report as spam as desired. Meanwhile, the Top Shot feature snags alternate options when you take a photo and suggests the best one to keep.

The Pixel 3 is cheaper than the XL, of course, but sees an ever larger price bump from last year's model: it sells for £739 and £839 for the 64GB and 128GB models, respectively, and arrives in the same colours as XL on 1 November.