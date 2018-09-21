5 ways the new Amazon Echo Show improves upon the so-so original

The original Echo Show was built on something of a novel idea: what would happen if you added a screen to a voice assistant? Our minds boggled at the possibilities.

Ultimately, however, Amazon didn't really deliver on the promise. Alexa didn't have a whole lot of screen-enhanced capabilities, plus the hardware was clunky and underwhelming. Ultimately, it didn't justify the added hardware let alone the added expense. The smaller, alarm clock-like Echo Spot proved a better overall package, at least.

But now Amazon has a second chance to nail the Echo Show, and the result looks a whole lot better than before. The new 2018 model is a complete redesign and make some serious improvements along the way – enough so that it might convince those who rightly passed over the first edition.

Following yesterday's announcement, here's a deeper look at what might make the new Echo Show the pick of Amazon's 2018 litter.