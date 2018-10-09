The Google Pixel 3 packs a sleek refresh and an XL-sized notch

Last year's Pixel 2 phones brought a significant leap in quality over the originals, and perhaps Google's new Pixel 3 and Pixel 3 XL will do much the same again. Just unveiled, the new handsets are mostly identical to each other in terms of features and specs, but arrive in different forms. The standard Pixel 3 packs a 5.5in 1080p OLED display with a sleeker and curvier design than before, while the larger Pixel 3 XL has a 6.3in Quad HD OLED screen with a notch – and a deep one, at that. Both also bring in wireless charging via the new glass backing, have a pair of cameras on the front for group selfies, and pack a number of new Google software features; they'll even answer calls for you and pop the real-time text transcription on your screen. These fancier flagships don't come cheap, however: the £739 Pixel 3 and £869 Pixel 3 XL see sizable price bumps over last year's models, and arrive in the UK on 1 November.