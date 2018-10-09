The Google Pixel Slate is a convertible Chrome OS tablet

For some people, tablets will never be anything more than giant Angry Birds machines. But the rest of us see them as increasingly viable laptop alternatives, and latest super slab to make a plea for your hard-earned is Google’s Pixel Slate. It’s a 12.3in 2-in-1 convertible tablet with a detachable magnetic keyboard (sold seperately) and a 3,000 x 2,000 display, and ships with a new version of Chrome OS that does an even better job of replicating the desktop experience. Google Assistant is built-in and voice-activated, and there’s an 8MP camera on each side. Naturally, you’ll have access to a huge library of Android apps, so when you need a break from thrashing out emails, Netflix will be waiting. The Google Pixel Slate will start at £549 when it launches later this year.