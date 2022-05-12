Google Pixel Tablet preview: Everything we know so far

The Google Pixel Tablet made an incredibly brief appearance at Google I/O 2022 alongside other announcements like the Pixel Watch, Pixel 6a, Pixel Buds Pro, Pixel 7 and more.

Its time in the spotlight was so brief, in fact, that beyond knowing it exists and having a glimpse at what it’ll look like, there are plenty of unanswered questions remaining. Still, we know enough to make a start, so join us in discovering everything you need to know about the Google Pixel Tablet.

Google Pixel Tablet release date

Google stated that the Pixel Tablet is being released in 2023 and, well, that’s pretty much it. No mention of which season, quarter, or anything else that might hint towards the actual release date, but hey, at least we know the year. If we had to guess, we’d bet on a spring or autumn launch, which is when Google tends to release hardware, so we’ll just have to wait and see if that ends up being the case.

Google Pixel Tablet price

Again, there’s very little to go on here as Google didn’t share any specific pricing information. Google’s Rick Osterloh, who unveiled the Pixel Tablet on stage, did however state that it would be more of a premium style product, on the larger end of the spectrum. This somewhat dashes our hopes of a more affordable tablet, but time will tell if it reaches the lofty price heights of, say, Samsung’s high-end Galaxy Tab S8 Ultra.

Google Pixel Tablet design and screen

The Pixel Tablet’s design is probably the one thing we know the most about, given that it was shown off from various angles on-screen. From what we’ve seen so far, we’re a little disappointed — mostly due to what appear to be rather large bezels and a plastic, rounded rear, which doesn’t seem that premium or exciting (though we do like the colour).

Honestly, it mostly resembles a tablet that was designed quite a few years ago, and that would be fine if it landed with an affordable price tag to match. It’s worth noting that we don’t know what materials it’s made from (the plastic rear could be metal or another fancy material), but we’re basing our impressions of what we’ve seen so far.

As for the screen size? No official dimensions have been given, but from the photos we’ve seen, it will almost certainly be larger than dinky tablets like the iPad Mini.

Google Pixel Tablet specs and OS

While Google confirmed that the Pixel Tablet would be powered by its homegrown Tensor processor, we’re not sure which one. It could be the same one found in the Pixel 6, Pixel 6 Pro and Pixel 6a, or the newer version that will live inside the Pixel 7. Or maybe it’ll be a tablet-specific variant.

Beyond that, we’ve got no official words on RAM, battery capacity etc, but we can easily spot a single rear camera and can confidently assume it’ll run Android 13, especially as Google made a point to show off tablet optimisations while stating that it’s working with companies like TikTok and Facebook to deliver better big-screen Android apps.

