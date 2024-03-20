This smart ring reckons it’s the first device that lets you talk to AI from your finger

It’s time to whisper sweet nothings into your ring. No, I haven’t lost the plot – I’m talking about the WIZPR smart ring. This device reckons it’s the first on offer that lets you talk to AI assistants from your finger. While there are plenty of top wearables to pick from, this device focuses on letting you chat to AI without any other clutter.

The WIZPR Ring is essentially a wearable AI butler for your finger. Need to send a message? Whisper into your smart ring. Want to check the weather while you’re out jogging? Just talk to your finger. It’s like having a genie on your hand, only it’s powered by AI and doesn’t grant wishes. Pity. It piggybacks off your smartphone to handle AI requests. The bad news? Replies won’t be instant. The good news? It can also let you talk to Siri or Google Assistant. Essentially, it’s like ChatGPT’s audio feature, just easily accessible without any other clutter.

Interestingly, WIZPR’s smart ring comes packed with the “What’s up?” chat feature, which lets you have contextual natters with your AI assistants. That means your ring knows your next meeting, your shopping list, and probably that you need an umbrella tomorrow. But, it means this ring is always listening. It’s like having a PA who’s always eavesdropping, in a somewhat-creepy way. While it’s brilliant at filtering out background hubbub and only responding to your dulcet tones, the fact that it’s constantly listening does raise a few eyebrows.

For the tech-savvy, the WIZPR Ring is a dream come true. It’s a central hub for your IoT devices, so you can boss around your smart home devices with your voice. Forgot to turn off the lights? Whisper to your ring. Feeling too lazy to grab the remote? Talk to your finger. Sure, a smart speaker can do this, but it’s not on your finger. Plus, this smart ring also packs an SOS feature. A few taps and it sends your location and ambient sound to your emergency contacts. It’s like having a bodyguard, but on your finger.

You can snag this piece of future tech for $139 if you’re quick enough to catch the early bird offer on WIZPR’s Kickstarter campaign. Miss that, and you’re looking at $199. Quite where this fits in the market around smartwatches remains to be seen, but if you’re keen on AI, it might be for you.

