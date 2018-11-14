Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro vs OnePlus 6T: Which is best?

We wouldn't put either of these phones near the absolute top of the list for the best smartphone camera setups today, but they're not that far off from the pricier flagships.

Both have dual-camera setups, and our review opinions suggest a slight advantage for Xiaomi. The Mi 8 Pro opts for a pair of 12-megapixel cameras on the back, and we saw "impeccable detail, low noise and ample contrast colours," as our review notes. Exposure is usually handed well, although HDR can be overcooked, but you can tweak your settings a bit to avoid that.

The results aren't quite as natural-looking as on the Pixel 3 or iPhone XS, but "with some tweaking this is an incredibly capable camera phone," we wrote. "Xioami's image processing is really very good indeed."

The OnePlus 6T also does a good job with its back cameras, with a 16MP main sensor and 20MP secondary sensor. It can't help but pale in comparison to the Mate 20 Pro and Galaxy Note 9, for example, but "it still holds up pretty well in almost all conditions," we wrote.

We haven't done a head-to-head test between these handsets, but our Mi 8 Pro reviewer had more praise for that camera than our OnePlus 6T reviewer did for the phone he tested.

Note that the Mi 8 Pro also has iPhone X-like facial scanning sensors for security… but curiously, that feature isn't included in the software yet. It's coming later, but for now it's useless.

Verdict: Xiaomi Mi 8 Pro