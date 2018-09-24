Sony Xperia XZ3 vs Huawei P20 Pro: Which is best?

The Sony Xperia XZ3 is a true surprise this autumn. Not only is it a new mainline XZ flagship out just six months after the last, but it's actually pretty excellent! It's a real step up from the XZ2.

However, the top-end smartphone scene is more competitive than ever, and being the best Sony smartphone to date doesn't necessarily mean that it's the best phone on the market. There are plenty of other big phones coming out right around now, but we're still very fond of this spring's Huawei P20 Pro.

With an incredible triple-camera setup, stylish looks, and a beefy battery, it's been our favourite phone over the past several months. Did Sony's latest and greatest just trigger an upset? Here's our verdict, now that we've reviewed the Xperia XZ3.