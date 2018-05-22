OnePlus 6 vs Samsung Galaxy S9: Which is best?

Over the last few years, Samsung and OnePlus have consistently owned spots near the top of our best smartphones list. And that's true again today.

It's a classic battle. Samsung's Galaxy phones typically represent the pinnacle of high-end Android design, loaded with flagship gloss and bonus perks you might not find elsewhere. Meanwhile, OnePlus delivers handsets that nearly match the full-bodied flagships on most of those points, but manage to trim a big chunk of the price tag in the process.

Sometimes Samsung prevails and sometimes OnePlus edges it out – but what about the battle between the new OnePlus 6 and this spring's Galaxy S9? Here's what we think, now that we've reviewed the OnePlus 6.