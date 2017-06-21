OnePlus 5 vs Samsung Galaxy S8: Which is best?

Flagship smartphones are, by their nature, not particularly affordable – but the OnePlus One changed all that, and the company has been refining its approach ever since.

And the OnePlus 5 is the company's most accomplished device to date, albeit at a higher price point than ever before. You'll pay more for it than past OnePlus models, but you'll also skimp less on components than in past models – it's closer than ever to being a full-bodied, top-of-the-line handset.

However, the competition is stiffer than ever, and it's led by the stunning Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus. Samsung's dual devices offer up the most beautiful flagship design on the market, and given the price tag, it's appropriately loaded with high-end tech and plenty of perks.

But once you factor value in, does Samsung retain the throne? Now that we've reviewed the OnePlus 5, here's how this battle shakes out.