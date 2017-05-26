When the OnePlus 3 came out, the world was a very different place.

The UK wasn’t leaving the EU, Toblerones were still proper triangles and the cheesy Wotsit Trump wasn’t filling the US government with villains that wouldn’t look out of place in an Avengers movie.

A new, slightly scary world demands a new phone, but thankfully OnePlus hasn’t gone all alt-right on us with the 3T. This is just a OnePlus 3 with a few extras - but that also means the price has gone up from £329 to £399.

Are those extras worth the £70 extra? In all honesty, no. But when the pound’s bellyflop into a vat of boiling oil likely dissolved OnePlus’s profit margin despite the price hike of the OnePlus 3, we can’t really complain.

This phone loses some of the stone cold bargain status of the now-discontinued OnePlus 3, but at £200 less than some rivals, it’s an easy 5-star verdict for this classy Android.

Update 26/05/2017: OnePlus has discontinued the 3T in the runup to the launch of its new flagship, the OnePlus 5. That means no new stock is being made, but you might be able to snap up one of the last few if you hurry. With more powerful hardware and a dual rear camera, the OnePlus 5 is likely to cost quite a bit more than the 3T does now, so this could be your last chance to grab a OnePlus bargain.