Mobile World Congress 2022: the cream of the announcements from the show

Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2022 is here! The world’s key mobile tech show taking place in Barcelona this week, the first time a major tech show has been fully held in Europe since before you know what.

The best thing about the show is that we get lots of juicy new smartphones and other tech. The worst thing is that we get lots of really boring stuff launching too. So we’re here to cut through the chaff.

We’re in Barcelona covering all the key announcements over the next couple of days and, as usual, a handful of things have been announced prior to the show and we’ve listed the key announcements for you at the bottom of this page.

While we normally get a few laptops at Mobile World Congress, they’re unusual – however, we are expecting to see a few this year in addition to tablets. Huawei has already launched a few computing devices (see below) as well as a new MatePad budget tablet (which, like the company’s smartphones, doesn’t run Google apps).

Oppo already launched its flagship Find X5 Pro just before the show. The Honor Magic 4 is confirmed to launch and the rumours suggest there will be other announcements from the likes of Xiaomi and mobile technology giant Qualcomm.

Some companies decided not to come to MWC 2022 this time around including Lenovo and Sony Mobile. However, most companies we cover are at the show.

We’ll be updating this feature with all the latest stories as they come in.

All the key Mobile World Congress 2022 stories