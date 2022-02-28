The Honor Magic 4 Pro’s insane specs make it one of the most powerful phones of 2022

If you love a tantalising spec sheet then Honor’s latest flagship is sure to make you salivate. The Magic Pro 4, freshly revealed at Mobile World Congress in Barcelona, is easily the most advanced smartphone we’ve seen so far this year.

Take its 4,600mAh battery. Sure, it’s not quite the largest around, but it supports 100W wired and wireless charging which is, quite frankly, insane. Reaching close to 100% charge after 30 minutes, it absolutely embarrasses other handsets like the iPhone 13, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Google Pixel 6. You’ll need to fork out extra for that crazy 100W wireless charger, mind, but either way it’s an impressive achievement, to say the least.

Naturally it’s powered by the fasted Qualcomm processor currently available (the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1), along with 8GB/12GB RAM and 256GB/512GB storage, depending on your chosen model. Android 12 will run buttery smooth with those specs, especially when viewed on its 6.81in 2848 x 1312 OLED screen, complete with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate for super-slick scrolling and gaming, and battery saving features to boot. The screen is a first of its kind too, with improved high frequency dimming for less eye strain in low light conditions.

And that’s all without even mentioning its camera setup which consists of a 50MP wide camera, 50MP ultra-wide, 64MP telephoto camera with 3.5x optical zoom (and 100x digital), along with a 12MP selfie cam round the front. Throw in 4K HDR 10 video recording, stereo speakers, and a striking design that comes in a vegan leather option, and you’ve got yourself one of the most compelling smartphones unveiled in quite some time. Obviously we’ll need to take it for a spin to see how all those glorious specs translate to real world use, but colour us excited nonetheless.

If you fancy diving in from the get-go though then you’ll be able to snap up the Magic Pro 4 in the UK from £899 when it releases. There’s also a (presumably) cheaper Honor Magic 4 handset with a larger 4,800mAh battery, though it “only” supports 66W charging with no wireless charging. Exact pricing for the regular Magic 4 and a release date for both handsets has yet to be confirmed. Watch this space.