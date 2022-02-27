The Samsung Galaxy Book 2 Pro is here to slay the MacBook Air

As is generally the case , Samsung has looked to steal the show early at Mobile World Congress 2022, unveilng a pair of new premium laptops in the Galaxy Book 2 Pro and Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 to rival devices like the MacBook Air and Microsoft Surface.

The high-end duo are iterative updates on the 2021 Samsung Galaxy Book line-up, coming in 13.3-inch and 15.6-inch models, with the main difference being the Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 (officially stylised Galaxy Book2 Pro 360) offers a rotating touchscreen and S Pen support for 2-in-1 use.

The regular Book 2 Pro (or Book2 Pro, if you must) sports a more traditional clamshell design but also has the option of 5G for anywhere connectivity as well as support for the new-gen Wi-Fi 6E standard.

This means the proposition is fairly similar to last year’s products, though the latest Intel silicon can be found under the hood and both machines are configurable up to 12th-Gen Core i7, 32GB of RAM and 1TB of RAM.

Battery life is claimed at up to 21 hours for the pair, with the Book2 Pro 360 now also coming available in a swanky burgundy colour option. For purists, graphite and silver are the standard flavours.

The Galaxy Book 2 Pro 360 comes available in a new burgundy colour

They can still expect to find themselves among the most portable devices on the market and are true MacBook Air rivals in that sense, with the Galaxy Book2 Pro weighing as little as .87kg or 1.04kg in the case of the Book2 Pro 360. All the new models also get an upgraded 1080p webcam, because you still need to look sharp for all those Zoom calls.

Pricing starts at $1,049.99 and $1,249.99 for the Book2 Pro and Book2 Pro 360, respectively, with pre-orders opening on March 18 ahead of an April 1 shipping date.

The duo are joined by a third device, the more pocket-friendly Galaxy Book 2 360, which can be had from $899.99 and will be available at the same time. UK pricing has yet to be confirmed, but you’ll find it here as soon as we hear of it

