Poco X4 Pro launches with a pixel-packed 108MP camera and bright yellow paint job

Poco has revealed the X4 Pro — an eye-catching handset with a rather massive rear camera setup that will be familiar to those acquainted with the Xiaomi Mi 11 Pro 5G (it’s practically the same handset on the inside).

Available in a rather attractive bright yellow finish with blue and black options for a more subtle look, the aforementioned camera housing dominates the rear, with a headline-grabbing 108MP main camera being the star of the show. It’s joined by an 8MP wide-angle camera and 2MP macro cam, while a 16MP camera on the front takes care of selfies. Also round the front you’ll find a 6.67in FHD+ display with a slick 120Hz refresh rate.

Elsewhere we’ve got a premium midrange Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 processor and up to 8GB of RAM/256GB of storage powering the Android 12 show, along with a beefy 5,000mAh battery bolstered by a nippy 67W charger. The latter should charge the X4 Pro up to 100% in a speedy 40 minutes, trouncing the charging speeds of flagships like the iPhone 13, Galaxy S22 Ultra, and Google Pixel 6. While the side-button fingerprint sensor might disappoint some, it makes up for it with an honest to goodness headphone jack (hurrah!) along with a hi-res audio certification.

The Poco X4 Pro will be launching in Europe on 2 March for €299 for the 6GB/128GB model, and €349 for the 8GB/256GB version. If you’re after something a little less expensive then Poco also announced the non-5G version of its M4 Pro, with a 6.43in 90Hz screen, 33W charging and a MediaTek Helio G96 processor. That’ll set you back €249 and €179 for its respective models, and will also be available from 2 March. There’s no word on UK pricing or release dates, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted.