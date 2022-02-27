TCL 30 5G revealed packing better specs than a phone this cheap should

Chinese electronics manufacturer TCL has launched no less than five Android phones at MWC 2022, with the new TCL 30 Series devices all slotting firmly in to the budget category.

Leading the announcements is the TCL 30 5G, a 6.7-inch handset that’s the only one of the quintuple to come with 5G support. It’s got a 1080p OLED display, a 13-megapixel front selfie cam, and triple camera system on the rear featuring a 50-megapixel primary sensor.

Under the hood, there’s a MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor and 5010mAh battery, with €249 the damage for the phone in Europe – around £210 at the time of writing – where it will go on sale in April. No, it’s not going to rival the Pixel 6 Pro, but it’s a decent enough spec sheet for the price.

Further down the pecking order are the €199 TCL 30 Plus and €179 TCL 30. They still come with a spacious 6.7-inch display and triple camera configuration, but they drop the 5G for 4G LTE and the regular TCL 30 also downgrades to an 8-megapixel selfie cam. They do launch immediately, however, while inside you’ll find a MediaTek Helio G37 chip and the same 5010mAh battery cell.

Cheapest of the lot are the TCL 30 SE and TCL 30 E. These devices cost €149 and €139, respectively, and offer correspondingly weaker specs. The displays are 6.52-inch 720p screens, the processors are relegated to the Helio G25, and the TCL 30 E drops to a dual rear camera set-up.

Still, for not much money at all you do get a 5000mAh battery, USB-C port, and Android 12. The 30SE is out right away, while the 30E is available from April, for those looking to save (or give a child their first phone).

Alternatively, if you need something a bit more high-end but are loyal to the TCL brand, then last year’s TCL 20 Pro 5G is an idea of what to expect from the company when they launch their next unshowy flagship.

