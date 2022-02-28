Lenovo’s latest ThinkPad promises a huge 28 hours of battery life

Lenovo ThinkPads aren’t exactly attractive laptops, but that’s not the point. They’ve always been super robust devices and, after IBM transferred the brand to Lenovo, they’ve become very powerful and often lightweight MacBook alternatives, too.

This latest Windows 11 model – the ThinkPad X13s – launches at Mobile World Congress despite Lenovo not even being here. Instead, it’s been announced by Qualcomm, whose latest-gen Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 chip is inside it. As it’s an ARM-based chip like Apple’s M1 found in the newest Macs, the battery life is excellent – and Lenovo is quoting up to an incredible 28 hours.

We think it’s extremely unlikely you’ll get that much, but it’ll be interesting to see how it works out. There are no fans as you’d expect from a chip that’s closely related to that in a smartphone.

Connectivity is well-catered for – as well as Wi-Fi 6E, the Snapdragon 8cx Gen 3 also boasts top-end 5G; it’ll work with all types of 5G networks, even the fastest mmWave standard (which is rolling out in the US but is yet to come to the UK and Europe).

There’s an energy-efficient 400 nit 13.3-inch display clever, auto-framing 5MP webcam. while your bag will stay nicely light, weight is just over 1kg – the laptop shell is machined from magnesium.

There are also dual-USB-C ports, but neither has Thunderbolt since it’s an Intel technology. The ThinkPad X13s will be available later in the year.