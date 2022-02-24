Oppo reveals its 2022 flagship Find X5 Pro superphone

Oppo has revealed its 2022 flagship phone – the Find X5 Pro. And it’s certainly tasty in the camera stakes, taking on the Hasselblad partnership first forged with sister brand OnePlus.

The 6.7-inch handset is also beautifully designed, too, with a ceramic back available in both black and white. As you’d expect it’s water and dust resistant.

And, as you’d expect, it’s super-powerful too, with Qualcomm’s range-topping Snapdrgon 8 Gen 1 platform at its heart. Charging speed is an Oppo strength and you can juice up the 5000mAh battery to 50 percent in 12 minutes. Or with 50W AirVooc wireless charging, you can get it fully charged in 47 minutes.

A new 4K Ultra Night Video mode – a first on Android – is powered by Oppo’s own previously-announced silicon, called MariSilicon X. The camera setup features dual Sony IMX766 sensors, while the front camera is 32MP. Hasselblad worked with Oppo to optimise the camera software, and both names adorn the back of the phone.

The X5 series runs ColorOS 12.1 on top of Android 12.

Alongside the Find X5 Pro, Oppo also revealed the Find X5 Lite and standard 6.5-inch Find X5.

Also announced today is the Enco X2 wireless earphones and Oppo Watch Free.

Availability is as follows:

The OPPO Find X5 Pro will be available in Glaze Black and Ceramic White from 24 March priced at £1,049

The OPPO Find X5 will be available in Black and White from 24 March priced at £749

The OPPO Find X5 Lite will be available in Starry Black and Startrails Blue from 24 March priced at £419

The OPPO Enco X2 will be available from 15 April priced at £169

The OPPO Watch Free will be available from 24 March priced at £89

You can register interest from Oppo now.

EE has announced it will be offering the Find X5 and X5 Pro with a free Oppo Watch Free, Enco X buds and a 50W AirVooc wireless charger plus a case.