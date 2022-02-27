Huawei’s new Matebook E has an eye-wooing OLED screen

Huawei has its sights firmly set on challenging Microsoft’s Surface Pro 8 if its freshly unveiled 2-in-1 laptop, the Matebook E, is anything to go by.

Unveiled at Mobile World Congress (aka MWC for us cool kids), it’s a power-packed tablet/laptop hybrid with a built-in stand that transforms into a fully-fledged Windows 11 PC thanks to Huawei’s new Smart Magnetic Keyboard cover.

One of its biggest draws is its 12.6in OLED screen, which promises to serve up bright, punchy, accurate colours and deliciously deep blacks, automatically making it one of the most compelling tablet/laptop hybrids currently out there. While we’ve seen a few OLED 2-in-1 devices from the likes of Asus and HP, they’re still a novel sight, putting the Matebook E in rare company.

Under the hood the Matebook E can be specced to impressive levels, with the high-end option serving up an 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1160G7 processor with Intel Iris Xe graphics, 16GB RAM, and 512GB of storage. Connectivity options include USB C for charging, as well as a Thunderbolt 4 port. There’s a new graphene-infused cooling system included too, with a multilayer heat dissipation stack and ultra-thin Shark Fin fan. In other words, it’s designed to run nice and cool, even under load.

Naturally, given its form factor, the Matebook E is also the first Huawei laptop that’s compatible with styluses, like the company’s new M-Pencil. With 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and low 2ms latency, it promises to mimic the natural feel of pen and paper, allowing artists far better than ourselves to unleash their creativity or take notes in an instant.

With four speakers promising impressively spatial sound, multi-screen collaboration (though only with Huawei smartphones) and a sleek, minimal design, the Matebook E looks like a worthy contender, on paper at least.

There’s currently no price or release date information available, but we’ll be sure to keep you posted as and when we get it.