Get creative with Huawei’s stunning new MateBooks and MatePad

Keen to get creative this summer? Desperate to pump up your productivity potential? Sounds like you need to become acquainted with Huawei’s new MateBook releases.

The freshly arrived Huawei MateBook X Pro and Huawei MateBook 14 laptops and Huawei MatePad 11.5” S tablet put creativity at the heart of everything they do. With innovative features and raw processing clout, these portable productivity powerhouses give users the inspiration and capabilities to create. For work or for play. No matter the location.

Let’s take a deeper dive into this trio of MateBooks and find out how they keep your creativity cooking.

Huawei MateBook X Pro: the ultrapowerful ultraportable

The best just got better. Huawei has spent the past two years refining and upgrading the MateBook X Pro’s design. The result is a 980g, 13.5mm-thick ultraportable notebook that’s Huawei’s lightest and thinnest laptop ever. Despite its size and weight, it offers excellent battery life, hyper-efficient heat dissipation and the power to tackle demanding professional tasks.

The MateBook X Pro is powered by a latest-gen Intel Ultra 9 CPU, a truly mighty chip for such a svelte laptop. The ability to make the most of this processor comes courtesy of Huawei’s engineering team who, with the brand new Shark Fin, developed a cooling system so effective that the CPU is can work to its full potential without overheating. The new Shark Fin setup uses a three-dimensional inlet and outlet design and AI temperature control to keep the MateBook X Pro running cool and smooth as a millpond, even during heavy-load scenarios like 4K video rendering and software programming.

In fact, the laptop’s Super Turbo technology is able to intelligently detect and organise apps into foreground and background status. It then optimises CPU power so that it goes where it’s needed most and keeps things blindingly speedy. That means a system start time of less than a second from the moment the cover is opened and significantly faster 4K video rendering than the leading competitor’s equivalent model.

The Huawei MateBook X Pro is the first laptop to come equipped with a flexible OLED screen, which is another highlight for creators. The 14.2in touch display has a razor-sharp 3120×2080 resolution for superb detail, 120Hz refresh rate for super-fluid motion and vibrant 1000-nit brightness. And designers, photographers and video editors will love that every MateBook X Pro’s display has been professionally colour-corrected to Adobe RGB, sRGB and P3 standards at the factory.

The brand new internal architecture provides room for a larger battery and speaker chambers than the previous model too. So users can stay productive for longer and enjoy, bolder sound.

To find out more about the Huawei MateBook X Pro, visit the Huawei UK website.

Huawei MateBook 14: green, lean and mean

Want to create beautiful content? Start with a beautiful machine. The Huawei MateBook 14 stands out thanks to an eye-catching green colour finish that subtly shifts depending on the viewing angle. The laptop is just 14.5 mm thick and made of a highly durable and lightweight aluminium alloy, making it easy to take it out and about with you.

The MateBook 14’s underside features a proliferation of hundreds of tiny holes. These ‘air dots’ are actually the vent for the MateBook 14’s unique cooling system, which helps keep thing chilled when the workday is heating up.

With its 70Whr battery, Intel Core Ultra processor and stunning 14.2in 2880×1920 OLED touch, this is an ultraportable that’s more than up to the challenge when it comes to those demanding daily tasks.

To find out more about the Huawei MateBook 14, visit the Huawei UK website.

Huawei MatePad 11.5” S: PaperMatte productivity

Artists, designers and note-takers take note: the newest addition to the Huawei MatePad tablet range has been designed very much with you in mind. If you like to wield a stylus in your creative ventures, the MatePad 11.5” S’s gorgeous PaperMatte screen makes for the ideal canvas.

With its paper-like texture and light-diffusing surface, this display is both comfortable to write on and look at. The screen’s texture is ideal for long drawing or sketching sessions (and doesn’t pick up fingerprints either), while its matt finish reduces glare and filters blue light, making it ideal for reading text as well as writing it.

It’s also the perfect tablet on which to use the fantastic (and free) GoPaint app. Jointly developed by Huawei 2012 Laboratories and other R&D teams from eight fields (including materials, physical optics, and graphics rendering) and partnering with a top fine arts team, it provides an immersive digital painting experience. The app allows for expressive brush strokes and features effects replicating ink washes, oil paint and watercolour. It’s also packed with tutorials to turn amateur painters into pro-level digital artists in no time. And yet more creativity-sparking features are on the way to the app via future updates; look out for them in the third quarter of 2024.

To find out more about the Huawei MatePad 11.5” S visit the Huawei UK website. And for more info on GoPaint, click here.

StuffTV