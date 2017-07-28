The iPod is dead: we celebrate the 10 best versions of Apple's thin white jukebox

In 2001, an unassuming white box arrived and changed the gadget world.

Good job it did, too – if Apple had carried on just making computers, we might all be walking around listening to MiniDiscs, taking photos on compact cameras and making phone calls on our Nokias. But the iPod changed everything.

Now, in 2017, Apple has killed the iPod dead. (Apart from the iPod touch, which for the purposes of this feature we’ve decided isn’t a ‘proper’ iPod – more an iPhone someone’s hacked the Phone app off of using a chisel.)

Its an inauspicious end to a mobile device that dramatically changed Apple’s fortunes. Despite some early fumbles – the iPod was Mac-only and FireWire at first – Apple’s music player was transformative, and the perfect example of taking something that already existed but improving it immeasurably.

In terms of design, the original iPod was a classic. The scroll wheel was a stroke of genius that in many ways beats a touchscreen for the tactile pleasure of scanning from Abba to Zappa. Add in the iTunes Store and a new way to listen to music emerged.

Then Apple started iterating. Smaller. Thinner. More buttons. No buttons. The iPod became a playground, and even a U2 special edition couldn’t derail the line’s march towards ubiquity. Other players became an irrelevance, until the iPhone showed up and in an instant made every iPod look obsolete.

So on a day like today, there’s only one thing left to do – doff our caps and make the definitive list of the best iPods ever…