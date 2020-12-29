Boxing Day sales 2020: The best deals on gadgets and games

Christmas has gone and Boxing Day has given us all a chance to recalibrate with a day full of festive flicks, leaving us all in that weird limbo between the big day and the new year.

After yet another leftover sandwich, you tuck into some of your new presents – showering with Lynx Africa or Soap & Glory, playing new games or setting up that new piece of tech.

But what if you’re looking for something more? What if you want to treat yourself, after making it through this very different kind of Christmas?

Luckily, the retailers have been listening and have dropped all kinds of Boxing Day and early January sales. We have a good nose for sniffing out the best offers, so sit back, grab that half-finished box of Celebrations (and pray you’ve not just been left the Bounties).