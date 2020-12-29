Boxing Day sales 2020: The best deals on gadgets and games

Christmas has gone and Boxing Day has given us all a chance to recalibrate with a day full of festive flicks, leaving us all in that weird limbo between the big day and the new year.
After yet another leftover sandwich, you tuck into some of your new presents – showering with Lynx Africa or Soap & Glory, playing new games or setting up that new piece of tech.
But what if you’re looking for something more? What if you want to treat yourself, after making it through this very different kind of Christmas?
Luckily, the retailers have been listening and have dropped all kinds of Boxing Day and early January sales. We have a good nose for sniffing out the best offers, so sit back, grab that half-finished box of Celebrations (and pray you’ve not just been left the Bounties).
Best deals in Amazon’s Boxing Day Sale
Always punching above their weight when it comes to deep discounts, Amazon has brought it big for Boxing Day. From phones and wearables, to video games, there is a lot to pick from. Here are our picks for the best bang for your buck.
Up to 30% off Apple Watch Series 5 – starting from just £452.99
Up to £100 off Huawei Laptops – starting from just £589
Up to 20% off Ubisoft games (featuring next gen titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs: Legion) - starting from just £28.99
Up to 15% off EA Games (featuring new titles like Need For Speed: Hot Pursuit Remastered – starting from just £17.99
Up to 20% off Fitbit Versa 3 and Sense smartwatches – starting from just £159
Best deals in Currys PC World Sale
Much like DFS, we’re not quite sure if there was ever a week where Currys PC World did not have a sale. But they’ve definitely saved the best deals for now!
£120 off LG 65in 4K ThinQ Smart TV (2020 model) - just £579
£50 off Google Pixel 4a 5G – just £449
Apple Watch Series 6 – just £399
Apple iPhone 12 Mini – just £679
£200 off Acer Predator Triton gaming laptop with Intel Core i7, 16GB Ram, 1TB SSD and RTX 2060 – just £1199
Best deals in GAME’s limited sale
Got a new box to play games on, but none of the games you really want to play on it? We’re here to help you sift through GAME’s sales.
Watch Dogs: Legion – from just £32.99
Star Wars: Squadrons – just £24.99
Final Fantasy VII remake – just £29.99
Need For Speed Hot Pursuit Remastered – just £24.99
Free PlayStation Cap when you buy any two selected PlayStation Games (featuring most PS5 launch games)