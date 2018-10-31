Halloween 2018: The best horror games for PS4, Xbox One and PC

Ever since Resident Evil opened the door to its horror house in 1996, we’ve willingly taken on survival games that put our underpants at risk.
With the nights growing longer and the darkness creeping in, now is the perfect time to settle in with some of the scariest games out there - with nothing betweeen you and a Cabin In The Woods-worth of monsters, ghouls and ghosts, apart from a controller, mouse or keyboard.
Just make sure to give your neighbours a heads-up about the screams.
Additional words by Andrew Hayward
Call of Duty: Black Ops 4
Platforms: PS4, Xbox One, PC
Call of Duty's co-op Zombies mode has been a fan-favourite part of the franchise for years, but with Black Ops 4 ditching a single-player campaign, every part of the multiplayer experience has been dramatically enhanced.
And that means more Zombies… so much more Zombies. In fact, it has three entire Zombies campaigns available right now, with even more coming as downloadable content down the line. Pick a story, choose a hero, and get to slaying zombies before they slay you first.
State of Decay 2
Platforms: Xbox One, PC
Zombies are a staple of horror games, of course, but State of Decay 2 makes you extra-weary of the undead walkers. Why? Because one wrong move and a survivor gets chomped – and then he or she is lost for good. There's no firing up your old save and trying again.
It's that healthy fear of death that punches up this open-world survival tale, which does suffer through some annoying bugs and glitches but ultimately proves a tense and thrilling affair. And it's better online in co-op, naturally.