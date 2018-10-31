Halloween 2018: The best horror games for PS4, Xbox One and PC

Ever since Resident Evil opened the door to its horror house in 1996, we’ve willingly taken on survival games that put our underpants at risk.

With the nights growing longer and the darkness creeping in, now is the perfect time to settle in with some of the scariest games out there - with nothing betweeen you and a Cabin In The Woods-worth of monsters, ghouls and ghosts, apart from a controller, mouse or keyboard.

Just make sure to give your neighbours a heads-up about the screams.

Additional words by Andrew Hayward