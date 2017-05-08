OK, so maybe sticking untested medical experiments directly into your eyeballs on a daily basis isn’t so bad, when it comes with a penthouse apartment overlooking a near-future San Francisco.

Or rather it wouldn’t be, if any of it were real. You aren’t really on earth, though, and those experiments just went very, very wrong. Ten minutes in, and the proverbial has well and truly hit the fan.

You're actually trapped on Talos One, an ageing space station controlled by military contractors with questionable ethics. Oh, and it’s overrun with shape-shifting aliens that are keen to get intimate with your esophagus, too.

In stepping away from the multiple levels of Dishonored’s Dunwall, in favour of a sprawling, singular expanse, developer Arkane Studios has crafted a world that simply oozes atmosphere.

Talos One isn’t as devoid of life System Shock's Citadel Station, either. Instead of creeping through corridors alone, you’ll encounter plenty of survivors - some with their own agendas, and others just looking to make it back to earth alive.

Most will have a side-quest or two to send your way, either leading you to better gear or expanding on the backstory. There’s a decent amount of gameplay variety, but it’s the promise of more exposition that’ll leave you wanting to complete then all.

This back-and-forth gives the impression that you’re exploring a wide-open sandbox, but Prey is actually fairly linear: you might be able to leave the station for an impromptu spacewalk, but Talos One’s airlocks have to be opened from the inside before you can use them to shortcut your way between areas.