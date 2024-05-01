Looking for the best Disney+ movies? Then you’ve come to the right place.

Despite not being around for as long as Netflix or Prime Video, Disney+ has fully established itself as one of the best streaming services around. With hundreds of millions of users worldwide and a cavernous library of content created by some of the biggest studios in the world (Lucasfilm, Marvel, Fox, Pixar and, of course, Disney itself), it’s certainly not short of triple-A movies.

From beloved Disney classics to the latest indie gems from Searchlight Pictures, there’s something here for everybody. So much so, in fact, that it can be a tough task picking out a film to watch. That’s where this list comes in. Our square-eyed experts have spent hours poring over the Disney+ library, picking out the very best films for this crème-de-la-crème selection.