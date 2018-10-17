Cliches be damned: Call of Duty has never been in a stranger place than it is right now.

In years past, the heaving package that is Activision’s blockbuster yearly title has always felt like it had something for everyone, and while the time to kill (how many bullets you’re able to soak up before saying bye bye) for the multiplayer was seemingly getting smaller, making all but the elite struggle, Black Ops 4 has seen big changes, meaning that despite the controversial lack of single player, it’s somehow still got something for everyone.

For the uninitiated, there’s three enormous studios that work on the series, each taking their turn on a three-year cycle. This time it’s Treyarch, best known for 2008’s World at War and the start of the phenomenally popular Black Ops series.