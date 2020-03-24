Home improvements: the 20 best fitness apps for gym-free workouts

Social distancing might mean you’re stuck inside, but that’s no excuse for your abs to go into hiding.

Gutted that you can’t get to the gym? Quit eating your pity and readjust your routine: it’s never been easier to stay fit, healthy and strong without leaving your front door.

Whether you roll out a yoga mat for sun salutations in the sitting room or try to tackle a calisthenics circuit in the kitchen, each of the apps below will help you to keep fit, healthy and happy at home. Need entertainment while you exercise? The TV’s right there for Netflix and drills.

Cheaper than any gym membership, these workout companions should also ensure you’re in fine form when the pandemic eventually ends – and keep you sane indoors until it does. So put down that panic-bought packet of shortbread biscuits, grab your smartphone and prepare to get sweaty.