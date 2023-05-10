10 best Fitbit tips and tricks to try today

Try out Fitbit Premium for free

There are actually two sides to Fitbit’s software: the step-counting tracker and Fitbit Premium. This is the digital equivalent of a personal trainer, featuring guided workouts and full-on programs. There are also tools for stress and sleep monitoring as well as advanced insights.

These guide you day by day so you don’t even have to think about whether you need to do a press-up or a star jump. This part isn’t free, sadly – it costs $7.99/£9.99 a month or $79.99/£79.99 a year, but you can get a taster.

Scan your food barcodes

Fitbit lets you track the food your eat, as well as your activity. You just scroll down on the homepage and tap on the “what have you eaten today” button.

But working out how many calories there are in every little thing you eat gets old quick. Fitbit lets you scan barcodes of food packages to take some of the effort out. It even works with own-brand supermarket stuff.

You then simply tell Fitbit how much of it you ate and you’re done. Yes, all of it – don’t sound so incredulous, Fitbit.

Find your Fitbit

Fitbits, particularly the smaller bands, have an annoying habit of falling down behind cupboards or finding a home in a sofa’s cracks.

Fitbit’s official advice for device-finding is basic, boiling down to “look near your laundry basket”. Luckily, there’s also apps that can help.

Finder for Fitbit and Find my Fitbit use the Bluetooth signal strength of your Fitbit to determine how close it is to your phone.

You can use it like a Fitbit divining rod. It’s not going to work if your tracker runs out of battery, but one of the joys of a Fitbit over, say, an Apple Watch, is their long-lasting batteries.

Unlock new tricks with IFTTT

The wonderful world of IFTTT (if this, then that) lets you unlock a load of neat new Fitbit-related features. And you can try them just by downloading the IFTTT app and selecting one of the many pre-made applets.

Some of them sound sensible, perhaps a little too sensible. Such as one that logs your Fitbit steps progress in a Google doc. Others are downright odd, like one that sends an “insulting” phone call your way if you don’t meet your steps goal by 10:30pm.

Whatever gets you moving eh? You can also create your own applets to, for example, control your smart home gear based on your Fitbit activity.