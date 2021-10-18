AirPods Pro vs AirPods 3 vs AirPods 2: Which Apple AirPods are best for you?

The AirPods 2 have a longer stem design from the AirPods Pro. The AirPods 3 and AirPods Pro have shorter stems that look more discreet and less like a toothbrush head. All three of these sets feature Apple’s H1 chip at their heart. While the AirPods Pro are a little heavier and bulkier, the AirPods 2 and 3 are very compact, weighing just several grams per Pod.

Setup for all three is very simple with Apple devices and they auto-connect – watch out for the device switching if you have several Apple devices on the go though. All can be used with non-Apple devices, too. The H1 chip also enables hands-free Siri on each of these sets of AirPods.

All three AirPods can be ordered with personalised engraving on the back