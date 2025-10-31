YouTube TV and Disney battle of billionaires ends a draw – sports fans are the big losers

YouTube TV subscribers have lost access to Disney-owned networks like The Disney Channel, ESPN, ABC and FX after the two companies failed to agree a contract extension for the content to stay on the live tv streaming service. As of now, those channels are blacked out and for sports fans that’s a bit of a problem.

ESPN and ABC have a packed weekend of college football and NFL action lined up. In college ball, it’s Oklahoma at Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Texas, and in the pros its the Dallas Cowboys meeting the Arizona Cardinals on Monday Night Football. YouTube TV subscribers are in line to miss it all, unless they find access to ESPN through another platform. ESPN tells you how.

In a statement from YouTube TV on Thursday, as the blackout loomed, the company blamed Disney fully and totally. It said: “Last week Disney used the threat of a blackout on YouTube TV as a negotiating tactic to force deal terms that would raise prices on our customers. They’re now following through on that threat, suspending their content on YouTube TV. This decision directly harms our subscribers while benefiting their own live TV products, including Hulu + Live TV and Fubo.

“We know this is a frustrating and disappointing outcome for our subscribers and we continue to urge Disney to work with us constructively to reach a fair agreement that restores their networks to YouTube TV. If their content remains off YouTube TV for an extended period of time, we’ll offer subscribers a $20 credit.”

For its part, Disney added (via Variety): “Unfortunately, Google’s YouTube TV has chosen to deny their subscribers the content they value most by refusing to pay fair rates for our channels, including ESPN and ABC,” a Disney spokesperson said. “Without a new agreement in place, their subscribers will not have access to our programming, which includes the best lineup in live sports — anchored by the NFL, NBA, and college football, with 13 of the top 25 college teams playing this weekend.

“With a $3 trillion market cap, Google is using its market dominance to eliminate competition and undercut the industry-standard terms we’ve successfully negotiated with every other distributor. We know how frustrating this is for YouTube TV subscribers and remain committed to working toward a resolution as quickly as possible.”