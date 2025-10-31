Google Maps is testing an extreme power-saving mode to beat your failing battery

Google is testing a new energy-saving mode for Google Maps designed for when you’ve gotta keep on trucking to your destination but your smartphone battery capacity is working against you.

The most popular navigation app could be getting a new monochrome mode that’ll strip the app down to its bare essentials, according to the latest teardown from Android Authority.

The site broke into Google Maps v25.44.03.824313610 beta for Android and found a new mode that works independently of the main battery saver mode on the phone. When activated you’ll see everything in black, grey, white and seemingly a hint of blue outlining the route.

There’s no street names (which might prove tricky), no landmarks, just the outline of the street grid, the compass arrow and the route. You’ll see the current and next direction as well as the ETA and distance. Voice navigation should be supported too, according to the report.

Image credit: Android Authority

The site suggests it’ll support walking, cycling and driving directions, but says there’s no sign of compatibility with the public transit mode yet. That might demand a little too much from the battery in this ultra limited approach. Most folks tend to have some sort of charging capabilities in their car these days, so while walking and cycling would be really handy, public transport would be a bonus too.

It’s not clear when Google is planning to roll this mode out, but we’d certainly welcome it. Google Maps (and all GPS apps) are quite the drain on the battery. The display is on all the time and the use of GPS itself is quite taxing. Have you seen how much longer a Garmin lasts when you don’t go for a run?