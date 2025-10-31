Purple is the new black? Why it doesn’t matter if iPhone 18 Pro skips the staple hue again

Apple might skip the colour black when it comes to the iPhone 18 Pro smartphone release in 2026, according to a known leaker who has accurately predicted iPhone information in the past.

A post on Weibo says the iPhone 18 Pro will be available in coffee, purple, and burgundy and eschew the standard smartphone hue. No space grey either, for the second year in a row. The Weibo user Digital Chat Station says it “seems that there will still be no black next year.” (via 9to5Mac).

The 2025 iPhone 17 Pro is currently available cosmic orange, deep blue, and silver. The cosmic orange version has experiences some discolouration for some users, and has gone a bit pink. So there might be something to be said for the old classics. However, I don’t see this being very significant in the grand scheme of things, unless users have a clear case.

I bought an iPhone 16 Pro in white. I thought it’d make a nice change. However, beyond the camera lenses, I’ve only ever seen the back of the phone when replacing the screen protector. The rest of the time it’s encased in a forest green. In truth most of us never use those iPhone models while experiencing the pristine, premium design Apple has spent months upon months refining. A little bit thinner, a different, stronger metal? Sure, let’s just wrap it in another £40 case that looks the same as the rest!

It’s unavoidable of course. Smartphone durability has improved dramatically in the last few years, but they’re still not equipped for our rough and tumble lifestyles. So, whether it’s a coffee, burgundy or purple iPhone 18 Pro you buy next year, you probably won’t see it.

Of course, this is very much a rumour at this stage, so you might actually still get a black iPhone 18 Pro to wrap in a coloured case of your choosing.