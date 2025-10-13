CES Unveiled Europe is coming: here’s what to expect

CES Unveiled Europe is the European edition of the ‘road to CES’ event series, organised by the Consumer Technology Association (CTA). It returns to Amsterdam in 2025 and will take place at the Beurs van Berlage venue on 28 October. We’ll be bringing you a full report from the event

So what is it? CES Unveiled Europe is a showcase and preview event where leading European brands, rising startups, government officials, investors and media – like us – gather to talk about breakthrough technologies and innovations ahead of CES 2026 itself, which takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada in January.

CES Unveiled Europe showcases innovations in lots of consumer electronics sections from AI and IoT to digital health, sustainable tech and beyond. Those working in the tech industry can register to attend, as can those in the media.

While the event has a spotlight on Europe, there’s also plenty of tech showcased representing global trends. Over 70 brands and startups are expected to present at the event – here’s the exhibitor list. You can view the schedule of events and find out more about the speakers at the event, too.

Startups will compete in an on-site pitch battle with the winner getting booth space at Eureka Park during CES 2026. The Eureka Park space is where 1400 startups debut their latest technologies, meet investors and find partners. It’s based in the Venetian Expo, right in the heart of the Las Vegas Strip behind the Venetian and Palazzo resorts.

CES Unveiled Europe is produced in partnership with the Netherlands Ministry of Economic Affairs and is supported by the European Innovation Council (EIC).

Check out some photos from the 2024 edition of the event, too.