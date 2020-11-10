The 8 games to play first on your Xbox Series X|S

Happy Xbox day one and all.

It's been a long old wait, but today Microsoft officially kicks off the new generation of gaming with not one, but two consoles. You can read our in-depth thoughts on both the Xbox Series X and Series S here and here, but should you be the lucky new owner of either, you're probably wondering what games to play first.

The Xbox Series X|S launch is unlike any other console launch we can remember, because Microsoft doesn't have a single platform exclusive to announce the arrival of its almighty new machines. There's no new Forza to gawp at, and Halo Infinite won't be with us until well into next year.

But that doesn't mean there's nothing to play. Brand new games like Assassin's Creed Valhalla (out today) will look and play better on the Xbox Series X|S, as well as benefiting from the super speedy load times afforded by the new SSD, while Microsoft's various studios have been busy optimising some of the Xbox One X's biggest games so they make use of the new consoles' power. Then you've got Game Pass, Microsoft's almost unreasonably good value subscription service, on which all of its own games sit, ready to be downloaded.

Here are our recommendations across the board.

(Additional words by Chris Kerr)