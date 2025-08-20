We finally know when the handheld ROG Xbox Ally will arrive and its sooner than you think

Microsoft recently revealed its Xbox handheld console in collaboration with Asus, as has been long rumoured. Asus is no stranger to handhelds itself with its ROG Ally line. The new handheld comes hot on the heels of the Nintendo Switch 2. It’s even branded ROG Xbox Ally to place it alongside the other Asus handheld devices.

Now, at Gamescom 2025, Asus has revealed when the ROG Xbox Ally will arrive. It will hit shelves on 16 October 2025. While this is still a few months away, it’s sooner than I first thought. We’re getting the console with plenty of time before the holidays. Pricing is yet to be announced, but leaks have suggested the Xbox Ally will land at €599, while the Ally X will sit at €899.

For those that are unfamiliar with the upcoming console, there are two versions of the 7in handheld. There’s a white ROG Xbox Ally model designed for HD 720p and a black ROG Xbox Ally X model that has more powerful specs and is capable of Full HD 1080p. Both offer a 120Hz variable refresh rate (VRR).

Both use a new full-screen Xbox interface that’s based on Windows – but you wouldn’t know it as it appears that Microsoft has tried to ensure the complexities of Windows are kept in the background. That’s easier said than done and we’ve seen some frustrating clunkiness on previous Microsoft tablet and phone devices based on Windows. Let’s hope it does a better job this time around.

Naturally you will be able to download games from various stores. You can also play natively, via Xbox Cloud Gaming or remotely from your main Xbox console in another room.

At launch Microsoft says the Xbox Ally and Xbox Ally X will be available in Australia, Belgium, Canada, Denmark, Finland, France, Germany, Ireland, Italy, Japan, Korea, Mexico, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Saudi Arabia, Singapore, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, Thailand, Turkey, the United Arab Emirates, the United Kingdom, and the United States. And if you want to get your hands on one, you’ll be able to do so from 16 October.