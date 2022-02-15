Cyberpunk 2077 is now on Xbox Series X and PS5; 1.5 patch also incoming

CD Projekt Red has launched the long-awaited PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X versions of the game during a live stream. The new versions come over a year after the game originally launched in November 2020.

Both next-gen console versions will be capable of 60fps gameplay while there will be ray tracing and performance modes. The PS5 version will also have enhanced DualSense controller features.

The developer also trailed the upcoming patch 1.5 which will introduce a bunch of upgraded features including the ability to pay rent, renovate homes and buy other apartments. There will also be new map icons for side quests to differentiate them, a new skip time mechanic and a walking toggle button on the PC version.

You’ll also be able to change appearance – you will be able to change your hair with the use of a mirror, for example.

The patched version of the game will download automatically, though if you’ve been playing the PlayStation 4 version on your PlayStation 5, you’ll need to download the new version manually according to CDPR. The upgraded version will display the PS5 logo.