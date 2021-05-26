The Bowers & Wilkins PI7 join an absolute glut of true wireless earphones from audiophile brands, with Cambridge Audio, KEF, Grado and Devialet are among those to join the ranks of Bang & Olufsen attempting to take a slice of Apple’s AirPods Pro pie.

Why? The USD$25 billion headphone market is projected to rise to USD$120 billion by 2027 with true wireless and active noise-cancelling the most sought after features. A no brainer, then, for Bowers & Wilkins to join the party, but the PI7 are no ordinary ANC buds with no ordinary price tag.

Each one gets dual-drivers and two individual amplifiers, but it’s the charging case that also opens up a new world of listening. Physically connect it to an in-flight entertainment system, games console or computer and it’ll act as a bridge, retransmitting lashings of lovely aptX Low Latency audio through the buds and into your ears.

That’s cool… but at £100 more than a pair of AirPods Pro, is it £350 cool?