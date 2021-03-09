Cambridge Audio gets appy with Melomania 1+ earbuds

“Finally!” you probably exclaimed just now upon seeing that Cambridge Audio had released its new Melomania 1+ earbuds (£119.95). “A pair of true wireless headphones for people with three ears.” Firstly, let’s get the bad news out the way: the 1+ doesn’t refer to an extra bud. But don’t worry, it does mean they’ve had an all-round upgrade over the already five-star Melomanias, with USB-C fast charging and a new app that adds a whole load of handy new features. Available for both iOS and Android, the Melomania app allows you to tweak how the buds sound via a range of presets or a fully customisable EQ, check how much battery is remaining in each one, and locate them on a map if they go AWOL. There’s also a High Performance Audio Mode, which uses Cambridge Audio’s hi-fi amplification skills to produce a wider soundstage, higher dynamic range and lower noise levels. Add that to the IPX5 waterproofing and 45-hour battery life and you’ll probably wish you had a third ear you could enjoy them even more with.